Pump It Up Phoenix Now Shipping from Andamiro

Andamiro USA has begun shipping the new installment of Pump It Up across North America, according to the company. Pump It Up Phoenix follows the 20th anniversary Pump It Up XX edition that came four years ago.

Phoenix, which officially debuted in South Korea on July 4, features expanded dance content and technological enhancements. The highlight among these is the new Premium Mode, which is made for players looking for a challenge; accessible only through an AM.PASS card, it’s one of three gameplay options – Full Mode caters to advanced and intermediate players and Basic Mode is for beginners.

The cabinet also comes with an updated scoring system based on a 1-million-point scale. It is also launching with a library of more than 500 songs, including the latest K-pop hits.

Learn more by contacting [email protected].