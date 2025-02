Andamiro USA has reported that – for the first time ever – the Pump It Up LX cabinet is coming to the U.S. market in an exclusive black edition. It will be arriving in March, the company stated.

Traditionally only available in white, the limited-run black model was previously released in South Korea in limited numbers.

“You’ll want to secure your order before these black gems are gone!” the company emphasized. For more information, email [email protected].