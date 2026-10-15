Pulp Fiction Pingame Connected with Scorbit

Play Mechanix Pinball and Scorbit recently announced the release of Pulp Fiction Pinball game code v1.03, which includes Scorbit integration directly into the game. (The pinball game is development by Play Mechanix Pinball and manufactured and distributed by Chicago Gaming Company.)

“When looking for the best way to add online play features to Pulp Fiction Pinball, Scorbit stood out among the rest,” said George Petro, president of Play Mechanix. “The Scorbit team is completely focused on adding connectivity to the entire pinball community. No other system comes close to Scorbit when it comes to the number of games supported. We are absolutely thrilled to add Pulp Fiction Pinball to that list.”

Added Jay Adelson, the CEO of Scorbit: “Pulp Fiction Pinball has a devoted following, and we’re excited to bring these players onto the Scorbit platform. From the first ball, players can track and share every game, compete on live leaderboards and follow the action in the Scorbit app. Operators can bring their machines into Scorbit tournaments and showcase the excitement on location with ScorbitVision displays. We’re grateful to George and the teams at Play Mechanix Pinball and Chicago Gaming Company for making this possible, and especially to the passionate Pulp Fiction Pinball owners for their patience. We can’t wait to see these machines connected and take the experience to a whole new level!”

A $99 online upgrade kit will be available to ship in November. Click here to order.