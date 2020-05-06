Protecting Cash Payments Key for New Coalition

The new Consumer Choice in Payment Coalition has recently formed with a broad spectrum of consumer representatives and businesses committed to preserving the right of U.S. consumers to pay with cash.

As RePlay recently reported, the new group has AMOA and the National ATM Council among its members, and is stressing that cash poses no more health and safety risks than credit cards or cell phones.

Among the coalition’s top national legislative priorities is supporting passage of the Payment Choice Act of 2019 (H.R. 2650). The group says the bill, introduced in Congress last year by Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. (D-NJ), has 38 co-sponsors, both Republicans and Democrats, and is poised to move forward through the legislative process. Upon enactment, the law would maintain nationwide acceptance of cash payments for consumer purchases of goods and services at brick-and-mortar retail outlets.

“We’re most encouraged to see such widespread bipartisan support for the Payne bill,” said Bruce Renard, executive director of the National ATM Council, a coalition member. “This law will establish sound and consistent guidelines to help preserve a nationwide option for consumers to pay with cash.”

Learn more at www.cash-choice.org.