Project Pinball Charity, Stern Team for Donation

Last week, Stern Pinball and the Project Pinball Charity held an official dedication ceremony at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, capping off the recent Pinball Expo.

The patients, family members and staff at the hospital have been given their own Jurassic Park pinball game to enjoy, marking the 70th charitable pinball machine dedication facilitated by Project Pinball.

“Many don’t know that my daughter underwent treatment at Lurie Children’s,” said Gary Stern, chairman and founder of Stern Pinball. “Project Pinball’s aim to bring the joy of this game to children’s hospitals across the nation is very near and dear to our hearts, and I’m especially honored to have been here for this one.”

Project Pinball Charity is headquartered in Florida and since 2011 has been placing pinball machines in children’s hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses and assisted living facilities across the U.S. to provide recreational relief to patients, family members and staff.

Learn more at www.projectpinball.org.