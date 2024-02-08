Project Pinball Charity Gives Game to RMCH

KOTV recently reported that Project Pinball Charity and Hangar Pinball worked together to get a brand-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle machine installed at the Tulsa, Okla., location of the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Pinballs are being used as a therapy tool at RMHC locations around the country. “They started this in order to give families a little bit of fun and a little bit of escape in a time that is very serious,” said Scarlet Henley, RMCH president and CEO.

The McDonald’s charity helps families that live more than 10 miles away and have children in the hospital. Learn more at www.projectpinball.org.