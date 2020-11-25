Pro-Speed Go-Karts Return to The City Forum

The pro-speed go-karts at The City Forum in Clarksville, Tenn., have been reintroduced with new safety accommodations, according to the owners. Now, all guests with a valid driver’s license can enjoy the “fast, fun, adrenaline-inducing” go-karts without bringing their own helmet.

The City Forum told Clarksville Now that they acquired special head socks, which they call ninja masks, that protect against the spread of Covid-19 while still providing safety gear. The head socks fit over the driver’s head, doesn’t affect their vision, and also covers the forehead and nose. Visit www.thecityforum.com for more information.