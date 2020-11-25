Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Pro-Speed Go-Karts Return to The City Forum

Pro-Speed Go-Karts Return to The City Forum

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

The pro-speed go-karts at The City Forum in Clarksville, Tenn., have been reintroduced with new safety accommodations, according to the owners. Now, all guests with a valid driver’s license can enjoy the “fast, fun, adrenaline-inducing” go-karts without bringing their own helmet.

The City Forum told Clarksville Now that they acquired special head socks, which they call ninja masks, that protect against the spread of Covid-19 while still providing safety gear. The head socks fit over the driver’s head, doesn’t affect their vision, and also covers the forehead and nose. Visit www.thecityforum.com for more information.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.