Prize Patrol – August 2025

The August Pivot

From Summer Survival to Fall Success

By Clint Novak, Business Development Manager, A&A Global Industries



For FEC operators, August is one of the most deceptive months of the year. The calendar says summer is ending, but your out-of-town guests often haven’t gotten the memo. This creates a critical challenge: You’re still managing summer-level traffic while your entire local student workforce heads back to school. A successful August isn’t about winding down; it’s about executing a smart, strategic pivot to bridge the gap.

Navigating the Staffing Squeeze

At Fun Land, our entire team was local and went back to school in mid-August. However, many of our guests were tourists from areas that didn’t return to school until after Labor Day. This created a sudden and stressful labor gap right when we were still incredibly busy.

The first step is to face this reality head-on by looking at last year’s data. You must adjust your hours, but it doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing. Consider a staggered opening based on popularity and staffing needs. For example, we would open our most popular attraction – the go-kart track – at noon, along with unmanned attractions like mini-golf, batting cages and mini-bowling. The rest of our 18 rides and attractions would then open at 4 p.m., coinciding with when our newly available after-school team could arrive. This ensured we captured the early crowd with our main draw while managing our labor effectively.

Before your summer stars leave, conduct brief exit interviews. Ask them: “What was the most frustrating part of your job this summer?” Their honest, front-line feedback is gold and can help you make immediate operational tweaks.

Building Your All-Star Fall Team

As the pace shifts from frantic to manageable, it creates the perfect opportunity for cross-training. Focus on developing your core, year-round team. Teach a standout ride operator how to host a birthday party. Have a great party host, who knows your packages inside and out, learn the basics of guest services for a few shifts.

This approach accomplishes two things: it creates a more flexible and resilient team that can cover different positions, and it builds a clear path to leadership for your most dedicated employees. You are investing in them, making them more valuable to your operation, and at the same time, making it more likely that they’ll stay long-term.

The Final Pivot: From Summer Grind To Strategic Advance

With your staffing plan in motion, it’s time to complete the operational pivot. This is more than just changing a poster; it’s a fundamental shift in focus. Your marketing message must evolve from the broad “Beat the Summer Heat!” to the targeted “The Perfect After-School Treat!” or “Book Your Unforgettable Fall Birthday Party!” This is the time to heavily promote your weekday specials and party packages that will become your bread and butter through the fall.

Simultaneously, the quieter weekday mornings become your most valuable asset. This is your ideal opportunity to conduct the deep cleaning and preventative maintenance that was impossible in the chaos of July. Go through your highest-use summer attractions with a fine-toothed comb. Addressing wear and tear now doesn’t just make things look better; it prevents catastrophic and costly downtime during the critical holiday season that is just around the corner.

Your Launchpad for A Successful Finish

Ultimately, the August pivot is what separates good operators from great ones. It’s easy to get caught flat-footed, reacting to the staffing exodus and drop-off in tourist traffic. The strategic operator, however, sees this moment not as an end, but as a beginning. It is the crucial transition period where you invest in your best people, refine your physical plant, and sharpen your marketing focus. By proactively managing this shift, you turn the end of summer into the launchpad for a dominant and profitable fall season.

• • •

As I continue my travels this year, I’m always looking to connect with operators who are navigating these challenges firsthand. Last year, I visited 150 different locations, and I’m eager to see more great operations in action. If you’d be interested in having me stop by your facility for a tour and a chat, please email me at [email protected].