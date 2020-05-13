Prize Company Applies Its Tech To Help Ops “Do More With Less”

BMI Merchandise, like a lot of companies in the industry, has been working to find ways to help operators as they plan to reopen, specifically how to “do more with less.” With the goal of “Moving Fun Forward TOGETHER,” the company is promoting how its “Integrated Redemption Technology” can streamline operations and reduce expenses.

Specifically, this tech enables BMI to oversee all aspect of a location’s inventory management, which they say decreases labor costs and also reduces inventory expenses with its just-in-time replenishment. Among other pluses is their free merchandise barcoding with the location’s customized point values resulting in quick and easy labor processing, they say.

There is also free data analytics, point value cards and plan-o-gram services, too. All in all, their goal is to help locations streamline their operating process and in today’s market with additional resources going to maintaining a sparkling clean and sanitized location, a little savings in other areas is sure to go a long way. Contact BMI Merchandise at 800-272-6375 for more information on the various services offered.