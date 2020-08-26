PrimeTime Amusements Marches on Thru Covid

Despite what they called a “turbulent year,” PrimeTime Amusements recently said it’s still keeping the ball rolling with new projects and partnerships, adding that they’ve had to “adapt to the new market conditions and innovate business to not only survive, but thrive once the dust has settled.”

An example of that is their consulting division, which will be working in conjunction with 360 Karting on their latest project “Amazinga,” reportedly one of the largest indoor FECs in Europe – located in Zagreb, Croatia.

“We have long worked with 360 Karting in the past as their ingenuity for go-kart tracks is second to none,” said PrimeTime Amusements President David Goldfarb. “They formulate and deliver tracks that are not only innovative, but fun and safe at the same time. Now, their first foray into the FEC subsector is something we’re both excited about.”

The company’s director of sales Walter Kern is also looking forward to the alliance, mentioning the importance of globalization now more than ever. “Having an outpost in Europe is always important, and it will elevate our offering stateside too. In this Covid-19 era, we have seen digitalization and remote communication take the forefront in doing business. We want to be at that forefront and be able to distribute and ease distributing to our customers.”

PrimeTime Amusements also noted it’s still actively pursuing sales of used arcade equipment. You can contact them at [email protected].