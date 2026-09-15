Primero Games Makes Win Systems Acquisition

Primero Games recently purchased the gaming division of Win Systems, which has more than 3,000 gaming positions in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Panama. Primero will support existing customers and products while “introducing additional Primero game content, platform technology and development resources,” the company said.

“This is an important step forward in executing Primero’s growth strategy to build a diversified, global gaming company,” said Mike Macke, chairman of Primero Games. “Primero has built its reputation by creating compelling game content and developing innovative technology that helps operators deliver consistent revenue via engaging player experiences.”

The purchase also includes Win Systems’ Gold Club electronic roulette business.

“This combination makes both businesses stronger,” said Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems. “Pairing our installed base, manufacturing operations and market knowledge with Primero’s game library and development engine means we can bring more, and better, products to our customers faster than either company could alone. The team is energized, and we’re looking forward to getting to work as part of Primero.”