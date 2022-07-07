Primero Games Acquires U.K.-Based Storm Gaming

Primero Games has reported that the company now has controlling interest in the U.K.-based iGaming and software supplier Storm Gaming.

Under the new ownership structure, Primero Games (owned by Mike Macke) will become the majority shareholder with Richard Sheldon and Darren Breese. Along with that trio, joining the board and continuing as Storm’s commercial director is Sabrina Anthi Howells, Primero’s CFO Victor Kannan and Primero’s business development director Barry Rutherford.

The partnership will allow Primero to increase its content library, specifically focusing on the iGaming market and entry into new global markets.

“We are looking for a strategic blend between land-based games and online games,” Macke said. “With the successful track record of Storm’s Remote Game Server and Primero’s record of releasing reputable games, this partnership unifies the two. This next chapter is the ideal opportunity for Primero to accelerate into the iGaming market and leverage the remote gaming server for significant growth.” Learn more at www.primerogames.com.