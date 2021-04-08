Press Start Arcade Bar Finds New Location

Press Start, a classic arcade bar in Reno, Nev., that was forced to close down last year, has found a new location and expects to be open again in a few months. Owners were forced to find a new location after its original building was sold.

According to KTVN, the business turned to GoFundMe to help raise money for “costs associated with moving – including keeping staff on payroll, permitting, moving costs, rent and other fun stuff.”

Press Start was previously planning on calling it quits for good, but the community spoke up with more than $14,000 in donations to date. Learn more at www.pstart.net.