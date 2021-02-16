President Biden Plays Mario Kart at Camp David

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of President Joe Biden, posted a quick video to Snapchat over the weekend of the two of them racing on the arcade game Mario Kart at Camp David.

According to The Hill, it was Biden’s first weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. “Secret Service made an exception and let him drive himself!” wrote the 27-year-old Naomi. “A little rusty but he still won (barely).”

Mario Kart maker Nintendo recently reported that its profits have soared during the pandemic with people at home, citing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario 3D All-Stars as its most popular games.