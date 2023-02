The first bowling alley in Dorado, Puerto Rico, opened on Feb. 14. Called Predator Gaming Center, according to The Weekly Journal, the location name alludes to Alien vs. Predator.

The center features a 10-lane bowling alley and games and is open to the general public and guests at the attached Embassy Suites Hilton hotel. There’s also wood-fire pizza and a food court with table service.

Makers of the facility also plan to build a large activity room that will accommodate up to 600 people.