PPP Alert: Loan Forms Are Coming

Keep your eyes glued to the computer for important emails from your banker on new Payroll Protection Program forms that should be coming this week. Those for-profit companies that got $2 million or more in the first go-round, and intend to apply for a second loan, will need to complete a form asking for “forgiveness” from repaying their original loans before asking for what the SBA calls “Second Draw Funds.” For those who borrowed less than $2 million, some forgiveness form could very well be heading their way as well.

If you don’t receive forms and specific instructions from your lender (e.g. banker) by Friday, RePlay suggests you place a call to them asking “wassup?” For operators who, for whatever reason, did not apply for a PPP loan the first time, ask your banker if you qualify and if so, climb aboard. You’ve been sending tax dollars to the government for a long time, so now could be your turn to get some much needed operating cash back.