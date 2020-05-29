PPE Vending at Airport

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas has some interesting new “Clean & Safe Travels” vending machines in terminals. According to CNN, there are three new PPE vending machines available to passengers.

“I do believe we are the first in the nation to have these vending machines,” said McCarran Airport spokesperson Christine Crews. “The whole world is going through behavioral modification and learning new habits, so it’s not unthinkable that someone could show up at the airport and not have the new necessities that are part of travel.”

The machines have disposables gloves, masks, hand sanitizer options and alcohol wipes. California-based Prepango is the owner and operator of the vending machines. Learn more about them at www.prepango.com.