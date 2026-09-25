PowerPlay FEC Closes

PowerPlay Family Entertainment Center in Kansas City closed last month after 13 years in business.

The 50,000-sq.-ft. center offered arcade games, bumper cars, go-karts, laser tag, bowling, an indoor coaster and more.

“We honestly don’t know how to put this into words,” the company said on Facebook. “For years, PowerPlay has been more than just an arcade, a place to grab a bite or somewhere to spend a Friday night. It has been a place where memories were made. Celebrations, milestones, rainy-day adventures and so many moments that we will carry with us long after the lights go out.”