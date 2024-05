Fort Wayne, Ind., will have a grand opening for the new family-friendly Power Up Action Park tomorrow, May 18, according to WFFT.

The first 100 people through the doors will enjoy free admission and 10 lucky patrons will get free six-month memberships.

The center offers a ropes course, a Ninja Warrior obstacle course, a four-story jungle gym, an arcade featuring racing simulators, axe throwing and duckpin bowling.

You can learn more about the new venue at www.powerupfw.com.