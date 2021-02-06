Poway Fun Bowl Closes Permanently

San Diego County’s Poway Bowl is the latest family fun center to close its doors for good during the pandemic. While restrictions have been eased in California, bowling alleys and other indoor entertainment facilities have not been allowed to reopen.

Jason Foyer, the general manager, told NBC San Diego that there was simply no coming back from the lengthy shutdown. “It’s been emotional,” he said, noting that the venue has sat empty for nearly a year. Admittedly the business hadn’t been on the best footing prior to Covid, though the pandemic and related shutdowns was the nail in the coffin.

“I think we might have actually been able to stay in business because we had actually seen an uptick in December (2019), January (2020) and February (2020),” he said. “We were starting to see growth.”