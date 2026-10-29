Portland Saying Goodbye to Fees for Pinball, Pool Tables

The Willamette Week recently reported that, for the first time in 100 years, business owners in Portland, Oregon, will no longer need a special permit to operate a pinball machine or pool table.

The policy is slated to sunset next month following the Oct. 14 passage of code changes proposed by City Councilor Steve Novick. Currently, around 200 Portland businesses pay anywhere from $50-$1,000 for an annual permit to operate the games.

“It’s understood many establishments skirt this particular law, but for some, like pool halls and arcades – with the machines in their business model – this is more difficult,” the article stated.