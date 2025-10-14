Portland Retro Gaming Expo This Weekend in Oregon

The Portland Retro Gaming Expo will be held Oct. 17-19, bringing more than 300 exhibitors to the Oregon Convention Center.

Spanning some 250,000 sq. ft., the show floor will feature thousands of arcade machines, pinballs and classic consoles, reports the Portland Tribune. The experience is curated by top local arcade institutions like Ground Kontrol, High Score Arcade and Next Level Pinball Museum.

A highly-anticipated part of the event is a panel celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Nintendo Entertainment System, featuring the original voice of Mario and Luigi, Charles Martinet, along with the voice cast for characters like Princess Peach, Bowser and Donkey Kong.