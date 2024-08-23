PopStroke Opens Another Location

The 36-hole mini-golf course PopStroke opened Aug. 22 in College Station, Texas, reports KBTX. The company also has locations in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, Alabama and Nevada.

The venue features two 18-hole putting courses, a bar, a quick-service restaurant, and an outdoor patio with other games.

“We’re excited to be a part of the College Station Aggieland community,” said Greg Bartoli, founder and CEO of PopStroke. “Our collegiate prototype has been met with incredible enthusiasm, and we’re eager to continue our growth in the great state of Texas.”

Visit www.popstroke.com to learn more about the company.