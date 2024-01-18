PopStroke Mini-Golf Opens in Alabama

The Tiger Woods-partnered PopStroke, which features two 18-hole putting courses and more, has opened for business as of Jan. 16, according to CBS42. The Florida-based company has been opening locations around the nation, so far in Texas, Arizona and now Alabama.

In addition to the two mini-golf courses, there’s a playground, an ice cream parlor and a restaurant with outdoor dining.

“We are fundamentally a mini-golf course and we have a very good golf look and feel,” explained company spokesperson Shane Robichaud. “Our mini-golf courses look like mini-golf holes with fairways and bunkers and different demographics for the old and young.”

Visit www.popstroke.com for more on the golfing fun.