PopStroke in Nashville Under Construction

PopStroke, the mini-golf entertainment complex co-owned by golf legend Tiger Woods, is building a location in Nashville at the Century Farms development near Tanger Outlets and several other high profile projects.

The venue will reportedly feature three different 18-hole mini-golf courses, multiple bar areas and a restaurant.

“I’m thrilled to see PopStroke expanding into Nashville,” Woods said in a news release.

PopStroke Nashville will utilize nearly 90,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor entertainment space. It’s expected to open in early 2026. Learn more at www.popstroke.com.