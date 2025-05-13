Close Menu
Trending

PopStroke in Nashville Under Construction

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

PopStroke, the mini-golf entertainment complex co-owned by golf legend Tiger Woods, is building a location in Nashville at the Century Farms development near Tanger Outlets and several other high profile projects.

The venue will reportedly feature three different 18-hole mini-golf courses, multiple bar areas and a restaurant.

“I’m thrilled to see PopStroke expanding into Nashville,” Woods said in a news release.

PopStroke Nashville will utilize nearly 90,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor entertainment space. It’s expected to open in early 2026. Learn more at www.popstroke.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.