Pop’s Pinball Parlor Opens in Massachusetts

A new rare and vintage pinball biz has opened in Medford, Mass. Called Pop’s Pinball Parlor, the venue launched on March 7, joining its original location in Somerville, which opened in April 2023, according to MassLive.

A full-time pinball operator and collector, one of the co-owners, Ty Ueda, has about 60 pinball machines in New England that he works on. Fellow co-owner and operator Daniel Radin is also a musician, which is how the two met and decided to join together on the venture.

The new Medford location is in Deep Cuts, a restaurant-brewery that features live music.

