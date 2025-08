The 2025 Pop-A-Shot National Championship will be broadcast live today, Aug. 1, on ESPN2 starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time. The best players in the country will be showcased and you can play along with the company’s Pick ‘Em Contest.

Operators can participate in the Pop-A-Shot Pick ‘Em Challenge for a chance to win a 50% discount on a Pop-A-Shot Elite game. Pick among the eight competitors and guess their high score to win.

Learn more at www.popashot.net/pages/elite-pick-em-contest.