Pop-A-Shot Launches Season 2 of Virtual League

The second season of Pop-A-Shot Elite’s Virtual League starts up today, Jan. 12. Click here to join or learn more at www.popashot.net.
The competition structure allows teams to compete against opponents across the country while playing exclusively at their home venue, organizers explained.
Here’s how the National Pop-A-Shot League Works, as detailed by the organizers:
The format enables 4-person teams to participate in organized league play without geographic limitations. Teams register, compete weekly at their local Pop-A-Shot Elite location, and face off against opponents who may be in the next town or across the nation.
Key Features:
-
Flexible Scheduling– Play any day within your 7-day matchup window.
-
Home Court Advantage– All games played at your regular Elite
-
Weekly Matchups– Compete against one team per week through the Elite
-
Multiple Attempts– Up to eight games per player weekly; best four scores count toward team total.
-
8-Week Season– 6-week regular season followed by 2-week playoffs.
-
Simple Verification– One game video per player required weekly for score confirmation.