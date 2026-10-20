Pop-A-Shot Fall Shootout Tourney Live Right Now

A weeklong virtual tournament from Pop-A-Shot – called Money Ball: Fall Shootout – is running now through Oct. 25. There’s a $1,700 cash purse across Open and Women’s divisions. Registration is $25.

Players can simply step up to any connected Pop-A-Shot Elite machine, scan in and shoot their way to a first-, second- or third-place prize. In either division, first place garners $500, second place $250 and third place $100.

The company called the tourney “another example of how Pop-A-Shot is building ongoing competition around the Elitebeyond a single visit or game – giving operators another way to drive player engagement, repeat play and competition across locations.”

Click here to see the current high scores and keep up with the action. Or visit the home page at www.popashot.net to see more.