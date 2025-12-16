Pop-A-Shot Elite Competition on TNF

Pop-A-Shot got a primetime view on Dec. 4 as part of Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast. The crew – Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth and Charissa Thompson – battled one another before the winner competed one-on-one with reigning national champion Scott Setzke.

The special segment was featured after the Dallas Cowboys-Detroit Lions broadcast.

“This collaboration with Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football is a perfect intersection of sports entertainment and arcade gaming,” said Ryan Cravens, the VP of arcade products at Pop-A-Shot. “Seeing our Pop-A-Shot Elite on the NFL stage demonstrates the universal appeal of arcade basketball and the competitive spirit it brings out in everyone – from NFL legends to championship-level players.”

The segment is available to watch here on the Sports on Prime YouTube channel. Learn more about the game itself at www.popashot.net/elite.