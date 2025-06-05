Pop-A-Shot Championship Series Continues Next Week

The first Pop-A-Shot National Championship Series in decades is hitting its stride next week, June 11, at Sluggers in Chicago. The qualifying event and others that’ve already taken place in San Francisco, San Antonio and St. Louis will culminate in the Pop-A-Shot National Championship airing live on ESPN on Aug. 1.

The company said all tournaments are played on the Pop-A-Shot Elite, their first commercial-grade model in more than 25 years.

“We’re watching this grow week by week,” said Ryan Cravens, VP of Arcade Products at Pop-A-Shot. “More players, more excitement, more stories – it’s everything we hoped for when we brought this idea back.”

The company said that Elite is one-third smaller than traditional arcade basketball games and features a 49” customizable monitor for branding and a built-in QR reader that tracks player stats and leaderboards.

Visit www.popashot.net/chicago for more information on the upcoming qualifier.