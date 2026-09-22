Pop-A-Shot Challenge Hosted by 2026 Champ

From Sept. 28-Oct. 4, Pop-A-Shot is launching the Beat the Boss Challenge, giving players a chance to chase the score posted by 2026 National Champion Mitch “MAP21” Phillis. He closed out the championship event with 164 points.

For Pop-A-Shot Elite operators, the challenge gives players a reason to come back, log in and compete against the benchmark number.

The first 30 verified players to hit more than that will win a limited-edition red, white and blue National Championship basketball.

Learn more here at www.popashot.net.