Pop-A-Palooza Pops Off in Vegas

Pop-A-Shot recently hosted their inaugural summer league invitational called Pop-A-Palooza in Las Vegas.

Held July 18 at the Palms Hotel, there was an $11,000 prize pool that sent the first-place winner Chris Murphy home with $5,000. Second-place winner James Isham took $3,000, third-place winner Scott Setzke took $2,000 and two random participants snagged $500 each.

Additional competitors included Carson Dean, Bobby Derian, Josh Caputo, Michael Pashkow, Cary Jordan, Nick DeMarinis, Mitch Phillis, Gary Preston and Danny Krolick.

Pop-A-Shot’s National Championship is due up Aug. 7. It’ll be at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, and be broadcast from 7-8 p.m. on ESPN8: The Ocho.

More information is at www.popashot.net.