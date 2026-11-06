Pool Champ Partners with Valley League

Scott “The Freezer” Frost will serve as a VNEA promotional ambassador, the Valley National 8-Ball League Association reported.

“A legendary competitor with an extraordinary career spanning decades, Scott has established himself as one of the most talented, knowledgeable and entertaining players in the game,” VNEA said. “Now, after years of competing against the world’s best, Scott is turning his attention toward something equally rewarding – helping others become better pool players!”

Frost will promote the VNEA through his brand-new podcast called Frost Unfiltered and will travel internationally with the World 9-Ball Tour and closer to home making appearances at several VNEA state and provincial championships.

He’ll be at the 2027 VNEA World Pool Championships (May 27-June 5 in Las Vegas) and at the 2027 VNEA International Junior Pool Championships (July 22-25 in South Sioux City, Nebraska).