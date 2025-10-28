Polycade Updates Graphics Driver

Indie cabinet maker Polycade recently had some exciting news for fans and customers. The company is offering a new AMD driver update that “boosts performance, stability and overall visual quality.”
If you’re currently running the AMD Ryzen Pro 7 Mini PC with Radeon Graphics inside your Polycade setup, click here for the update. That’ll give you all the information you need to know to ensure smooth gameplay across all titles.
They also teased some new Polycade hardware coming soon. Those accessories include a Polycade Yoke Adaptor Control Module (for racing and flight enthusiasts) and a 4-Player Control Panel. Visit www.polycade.com to stay up to date.