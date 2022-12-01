Polycade Teams with Atari

The arcade machine maker Polycade recently teamed up with Atari to launch a Web3 art collaboration dubbed Polycade Limiteds, which creates “a cultural crossover between video games and art.”

The collaboration will have prominent contemporary artists reskin original Atari games, which will be released as limited-edition “digital cartridges,” available for purchase on the blockchain, according to Venture Beat. The first release will be Asteroids by Shantell Martin.

Polycade, of course, was founded by CEO Tyler Bushnell, son of Atari co-creator Nolan Bushnell.

You can learn more at www.polycade.ltd.