Polycade Sente Model Preorder Available Now

The machine makers at Polycade have their modular Polycade Sente available for discounted preorder now on their website. Polycade Sente is in pre-production and is estimated to ship in April.

Polycade is currently selling the Sente for $1,999, a $500 discount from its retail price. The modular unit allows for swappable controllers, swappable computer, and optional add-ons like a marquee topper or stand.

“It’s easy to download new games from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s onto your Polycade: just purchase them on the AGS store, from platforms like Steam and GOG, or add your own ROMs and start playing!” Polycade shared.

