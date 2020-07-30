Polycade Auctioning Game for Black Lives Matter

In an effort to raise money for Black Lives Matter, Polycade is auctioning off a machine live on their Instagram page today, July 31, starting at noon Pacific time. Just submit your bid in the comments on their post.

As the arcade game company’s most recent post noted: “For the past 2 months, we’ve muted our Instagram out of respect for more important voices within the Black Lives Matter movement that we felt deserving of the focus. During this time, we’ve given careful consideration as to how to restart our social media activity while also respecting this incredibly important moment.” They added that the auction would be the “first incremental step” to raise as much money as possible.

Full details and rules are available at www.polycade.com/pages/blm-auction.