Pole Position to Debut Omni Arena in Vegas

Pole Position Raceway, an indoor go-karting destination in Las Vegas, is getting ready to open up its new Omni Arena attraction from Virtuix. The VR esports experience will be officially launched tomorrow, Aug. 1.

“While many businesses are shutting their doors, Pole Position Raceway is re-investing in our community,” said COO Brad Mark. “We want to give our racers another community-driven activity to look forward to right inside of our facility, so we’re thrilled to be the first in Las Vegas to introduce Omni Arena and to include an additional interactive experience for our guests that benefits them the more they play.”

