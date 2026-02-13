Pokémon Pinball Revealed

Stern Pinball has debuted the trailer for their brand-new Pokémon machine, which was officially announced on Feb. 6. The much-anticipated game made its first public appearance at the NYC Toy Fair, which began Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 17. It’s also expected at the upcoming Amusement Expo (March 18-19) and the Texas Pinball Festival (March 20-22).

“Today we’re proud to finally deliver the long-awaited Pokémon by Stern Pinball machine,” said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball. “This game is a true celebration of nostalgia, craftsmanship, and the enduring adventure of Pokémon – brought to life in a whole new way through immersive pinball gameplay, thrilling battles and the timeless excitement of catching Pokémon.”

The Pokémon franchise came out of Japan in 1996 and has been a global powerhouse brand ever since. (The 30th anniversary, in fact, will be Feb. 27.)