Plix Plex “Challenge Arcade” Moves into Virginia Beach

A new venue that blends interactive gaming, physical challenges and social competition recently opened in Virginia Beach.

Called Plix Plex, USA Today reported that players rotate through dozens of game rooms filled with 1- to 5-minute challenges that “test both mental sharpness and physical agility.”

The business owner and lead game designer, Logan Pressley, said: “When people ask me why I opened Plix Plex, I often mention that I own and operate Escapism Games, my escape room across the street, and opened it a few years ago but have always wanted to make something more geared toward locals.

“Since escape rooms are inherently not replayable, they have to be more of a tourist space. The idea of my challenge arcade is that it is designed to be replayed at its core and can thus be more of a community space where a family or group of friends can come several times a year, which is rather uncommon for an entertainment business near the Virginia Beach oceanfront.” Learn more at www.plixplex.com.