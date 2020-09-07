Plaza Bowl in Sioux City Now Back in Business

With new lights and seating areas, and a modernized scoring system, Plaza Bowl in Sioux City, Iowa, is back and better than ever after undergoing a series of renovations.

Owner Brian Atchison is excited to get the ball rolling – and show customers all the improvements that’ve been made to the 61-year-old building that houses the bowling center. “This place looks a lot better than it did,” said Max Balzer, captain of a bowling league team. “Not saying it was bad, but it’s a lot more modern and brand new.”

According to KCAU, on the Covid side of things, the facility is limited to a 50% capacity with only five bowlers allowed per lane. No food is beings served at this time, and all bowling balls and shoes are cleaned after each use. Learn more at www.facebook.com/PlazaBowlSiouxCity.