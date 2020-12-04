Playland Arcade Family Starts GoFundMe to Help Biz

Playland Arcade, the fun center on the world-famous Santa Monica Pier in Southern California, has been closed since March and there’s no reopening date in sight. That’s why Valerie Beltran, a member of the Gordon family – which has owned and operated the arcade for more than 60 years – created a fundraiser to keep the business alive. So far, more than $8,000 of the $35,000 goal has been raised.

The arcade is run by original owner George Gordon’s daughters, Marlene and Joanie, and granddaughters, Dana and Monique (Valerie Beltran is also one of George’s granddaughters, but does not run the business). Usually, they’re open 365 days a year on the pier.

“With no end in sight for the current California lockdown, the Playland Arcade, which supports many families, is greatly in need of your help,” Beltran wrote. “Many of their faithful, hardworking employees have been employed with the Playland Arcade for 20-30 years. With the holidays approaching, the owners need to ensure that everyone employed with the Playland Arcade can put food on their tables and pay their bills.

“The Playland Arcade has taken every step possible to ensure a safe environment for its customers, but they are still awaiting the green light to open their doors. If they don’t open their doors soon, they are unsure what the future will hold for this family business.”

In recent weeks, especially in late summer and early fall, the Santa Monica Pier was teeming with activity – aside from the noticeably closed Playland Arcade, which was seemingly the only business there not allowed to reopen. (RePlay assistant editor Matt Harding spent a couple nights enjoying the beach and pier during that time, and like many others, is hopeful that he’ll be able to enjoy the arcade sometime in the near future.) Click here to donate to their GoFundMe and visit www.pacpark.com/playland-arcade-santa-monica-pier to learn more about the business.