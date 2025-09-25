Playland Arcade Celebrates 71 Years at Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier’s Playland Arcade – one of Southern California’s last remaining boardwalk arcade – will recognize its 71st anniversary this October will a variety of giveaways throughout the month. They’ll also play a pivotal role in the Santa Monica Pier’s “Locals’ Night” on Oct. 16.

A private anniversary event will take place on Oct. 18 and bring together guests, city officials, pier partners, longtime tenants and family friends to commemorate the arcade’s legacy and recent renovation.

“Our father, uncle and grandfather built Playland with a simple mission – to make people smile,” said Marlene Gordon, one of the co-owners and daughter of the late founder, George Gordon. “Seventy-one years later, seeing families still laugh and play here means the world to us. We’ve watched our children and now grandchildren grow up among the games and memories. We’re proud to share that experience with generations of guests who return again and again.”