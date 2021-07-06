Playfield ’76 Launching Soon in Reno, Nevada

An arcade bar called Playfield ’76 is expected to open in Reno, Nev., this August, according to Northern Nevada Business Weekly. The venue is ’70s-themed and will have 30-35 video games and pinball machines.

Owner Has Mahmood spent months driving a moving truck to cities all over the West Coast to pick up games he bought online for $800-$2,000 apiece. One of his personal favorites is an Attack on Mars pinball machine in “pristine condition.” The arcade will also have NBA Jam, Time Crisis II and The Simpsons.

“It took a while to not get too high or too low – something we learned as business owners through the pandemic – but I’m pretty excited now,” Mahmood said. “We’re honestly looking forward to being part of the community and be part of the fabric.”

Learn more at www.playfield76.com.