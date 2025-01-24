Player Two, Station 300 Opt for Intercard at Alleys

Player Two Strike and Spare FEC in Louisville, Ky., and Station 300 in Bluffton, S.C., both now operate using Intercard’s cashless technology.

Strike and Spare operates several centers in the Louisville area. Player Two is their first location to incorporate cashless technology (Intercard’s Tyler Henson did the installation there). The new 45,000-sq.-ft. center has 34 lanes of bowling including an 8-lane VIP suite. They also have an arcade, full bar and restaurant and party areas. The Intercard system there is integrated with the venue’s Qubica bowling software so they can sell bowling and food and beverage via the system as well.

Station 300 is a 24-lane center with a 50-game arcade. Sol Scribner took care of the installation there, which replaced another vendor’s system. The small chain also has locations in Michigan, Ohio and Georgia, all of which use Intercard.

