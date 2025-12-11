Player One Opens emojiPlanet in Canada

Player One Amusement Group, now part of GENDA Americas, recently opened an emojiPlanet location at Tsawwassen Mills, a mall in the British Columbia area of the same name. A grand opening celebration will be held Jan. 24.

The emojiPlanet venue was developed in close collaboration with the emoji company and UNIS.

“emojiPlanet was created to bring joy, color and connection to our communities,” said Michael Williams, the marketing director at Player One Amusement Group. “We are genuinely honored to work so closely with the emoji company and UNIS. Without the strength and global influence of the emoji brand, this type of venue simply wouldn’t be possible. It’s an iconic brand with a decade-long legacy – and being able to bring it to life in a physical, immersive way is incredibly exciting.”