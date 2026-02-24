Player One Amusement Group Will Operate as Kiddleton

Player One Amusement Group, which was sold to Genda in early 2025, will officially change its company name and will operate as Kiddleton US, LLC and Kiddleton Canada, Inc., starting March 1. The renaming is part of the company’s 2026 plans to consolidate its 14 North American group companies into three under “Genda Americas.”

Kiddleton, Inc., the parent company whose president and CEO is Atsushi Iyoda, said in a statement to vendors that this change is a name change only, adding, “the underlying legal entity, its company structure, ownership and management remain unchanged.”

All existing contracts, agreements and service orders held with Player One Amusement Group will remain in full force and effect under the new name. “No further amendment to our existing contracts is required unless specifically required in the contract or requested by you,” they noted.

The company concluded: “Please be assured that this change will not impact on the quality of service, our team or the terms of our agreements.”