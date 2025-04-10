Player One Amusement Group Sold to Japan-Based Genda

OpenGate Capital, which acquired Player One Amusement Group from Cineplex in 2024, has now entered into a binding agreement to sell the company to Genda, according to Business Wire. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is reportedly expected to close in Q3 2025.

Player One is both a route operator and in arcade sales and distribution. The Canada-based company serves customers across Canada and the U.S. Their location customers include FECs, theater chains, trampoline parks, bowling centers and others.

According to Genda, they will acquire 104 amusement arcades as part of the deal and the number of “mini-locations” will increase by approximately 2,000, bringing their total to more than 13,000. (The company also bought Kiddleton and National Entertainment Network last fall.)

As for specifics regarding P1AG’s distribution business, Director of Marketing Michael Williams told RePlay, “At Player One Amusement Group, our strength lies in offering a total solution to our partners. Distribution is a major part of that alongside operations, maintenance, merchandising and consultation. We’ve built strong relationships with top manufacturers and developed a broad product offering that allows us to support a wide range of entertainment venues across North America. “From new releases to proven earners, our distribution capabilities help ensure our customers get the right games, backed by expert support and strategic insight. It’s not just about placing machines, it’s about helping our partners succeed with the right mix of product, service, and long-term support. “Looking ahead, we see continued opportunity to enhance this side of the business, through expanding our catalog, improving lead times, and offering even more value across the equipment life cycle. Distribution remains a vital part of how we deliver results, and it will continue to play a central role in our total solution approach moving forward,” Williams said.

In its press release, Genda said that by acquiring P1AG, “it is estimated that the Genda’s sales volume in North America in the fiscal year ending on January 31, 2027, will be approximately 300 million U.S. dollars (approximately 44 billion yen).”

Learn more about OpenGate Capital at www.opengatecapital.com. Genda is available at www.genda.jp. Player One Amusement Group is online at www.p1-ag.com. RePlay will be following up on this breaking news in the coming weeks and months.