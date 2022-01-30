Player 1UP Opening Second Location Soon

Player 1UP will open its second arcade bar – located in Murrells Inlet, S.C. – as soon as the first weekend in February, according to The Sun News. Owners Mike Bost, Steven Fowler and Howard Bohrer opened their first location in Rock Hill (outside Charlotte, N.C.) in 2019.

The new location will occupy the 7,000-sq.-ft. building that was formerly Milardo’s Pizzeria and Sports Pub at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall.

The arcade will have 75 games – from classics like Galaga and Pac-Man to pinball machines of yesterday and today. Player 1UP is also a part of the Stern Army and hosts their sponsored pinball tournaments.